It seems like AKMU's sibling chemistry is still alive and well!

Chanhyuk recently posted a picture of a pair of sneakers he personally altered with paint and designs. The singer-songwriter proudly presented them on Instagram with the caption: "Birthday Cake in December".

However, Suhyun decided to sassily critique her brother's art skills, commenting: "What did you do to those pretty shoes? Mom is 100% going to smack you."





What do you think of the shoes?