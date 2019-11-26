7

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals teaser image for solo track collaboration with Dingo music project 'Tunnel'

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung has revealed a teaser image for her upcoming solo track collaboration with Dingo music project!

Kim Se Jung's solo track for Dingo music project is titled "Tunnel", and judging from the teaser below, it looks like fans can expect a more laid-back tune rather than a high-energy or cheerful song. This will mark Kim Se Jung's first solo music release since her debut single "Flower Road" in November of 2016.

Kim Se Jung's "Tunnel" drops on December 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates.  

1

ManupecksSONE379 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She has an amazing voice! I can't wait to hear it!

0

insidersm-108 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Sejeong suits more of a ballad singer

