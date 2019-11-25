GOT7's Jinyoung asks Yang Se Chan if he likes Jeon So Min on 'Running Man'

Back on the November 24 broadcast SBS's 'Running Man', GOT7's Jinyoung asked comedian Yang Se Chan if he liked actress Jeon So Min!

During the final race, Jinyoung and Yang Se Chan called Jeon So Min, to ask her to come to the first floor. However, when Yang Se Chan asked, Jeon So Min refused. Only when Jinyoung asked her again, she obliged happily. Hanging up, Yang Se Chan couldn't help but grumble.

Seeing Yang Se Chan grumble, Jinyoung commented, "Hyung, I'll help you get together with her. Don't you like her?" Flustered, Yang Se Chan didn't give a clear answer, to which Jinyoung added, "From the eyes of the public, it seems that Se Chan hyung likes So Min noona a lot. There's definitely something between you two."



Hearing this, Yang Se Chan again again grumbled, "That's crazy."







Did you catch this weekend's episode of 'Running Man'?

