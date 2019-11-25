2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hwang Chi Yeol to release new digital single 'Untitled'

AKP STAFF

Singer Hwang Chi Yeol will be returning with a new digital single next month, titled "Untitled". 

The upcoming single will be a warm ballad genre, and Hwang Chi Yeol's first music release in approximately 10 months. The track will be released on a special date - December 3 - which marks Hwang Chi Yeol's birthday. 

Meanwhile, Hwang Chi Yeol will be kicking off his 2019 solo concert tour 'Bon Voyage: Time Traveler' from December 21-22. Look out for Hwang Chi Yeol's "Untitled", set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. Hwang Chi Yeol
0 300 Share 100% Upvoted
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
3 hours ago   6   46,123
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
3 hours ago   6   46,123

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND