Hwang Chi Yeol to release new digital single 'Untitled'

Singer Hwang Chi Yeol will be returning with a new digital single next month, titled "Untitled".

The upcoming single will be a warm ballad genre, and Hwang Chi Yeol's first music release in approximately 10 months. The track will be released on a special date - December 3 - which marks Hwang Chi Yeol's birthday.

Meanwhile, Hwang Chi Yeol will be kicking off his 2019 solo concert tour 'Bon Voyage: Time Traveler' from December 21-22. Look out for Hwang Chi Yeol's "Untitled", set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST.

