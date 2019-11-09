Fans LOL at SF9 taking lie detector test

Fans are bursting out laughing at SF9 taking lie detector test, especially over Inseong's results.

Inseong got a set of questions and funnily enough, the device shocked him for telling the lie every single time he answered.

The set of questions he received was as follows:

"I like Hwiyoung better than Chani"

"I like Rowoon better than Zuho"

"I will be with our members for 80 years"

"To be honest, I'm tired of younger members"

"I am Korean"

"I am a male"

He said yes to all of the questions except the one asking about younger members. Fans are teasing Inseong saying his entire life is a lie.

Check out the full video clip and leave comments down below if you had a good chuckle!