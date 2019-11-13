14

Fans angry at a sportswriter for his degrading article and rude tweets about K-pop and SuperM

K-pop fans are expressing their anger towards Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriter Stefan Stevenson.

Stevenson covered SuperM's concert at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on November 11. After posting an article titled "SuperM launches K-pop tour at Dickies Arena to screams of joy and one huge blunder" online, he has engaged in conflict with K-pop fans on Twitter.

Excerpts from his article referred to the group condescendingly, especially regarding the group's lip-syncing performances. 

Fans have been angrily addressing the writer due to his tone, and Stevenson has continued to upload tweets about K-pop in what fans believe to be a degrading and mocking manner.


What do you think of this issue?

Bart25518 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I got into kpop in 1999 when i bought my first G.O.D. and S.E.S. Cassettes. I was twelve at the time, so i spent a large part of my youth growing up with kpop. And now this prick tells me i can't like it anymore because of my age? That piece of trash should first investigate how long this genre had been around before tweeting bullcrap like this.

Kirsty_Louise8,443 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

What an absolute pillock. He's best ignored, he's obviously a right miserable twat.

