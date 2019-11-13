Fans angry at a sportswriter for his degrading article and rude tweets about K-pop and SuperM

K-pop fans are expressing their anger towards Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriter Stefan Stevenson.

Stevenson covered SuperM's concert at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on November 11. After posting an article titled "SuperM launches K-pop tour at Dickies Arena to screams of joy and one huge blunder" online, he has engaged in conflict with K-pop fans on Twitter.

Excerpts from his article referred to the group condescendingly, especially regarding the group's lip-syncing performances.

Fans have been angrily addressing the writer due to his tone, and Stevenson has continued to upload tweets about K-pop in what fans believe to be a degrading and mocking manner.



