BLACKPINK listed as a Phenom on TIME's 100 NEXT list

BLACKPINK has definitely been making a huge impact in the western sphere and this fact is now clearly evident as the group has graced TIME's 100 NEXT 'Phenoms' category for their achievements. 

TIME wrote about their new 100 NEXT list: "With this issue, we launch the TIME 100 Next, a new list—part of an ongoing expansion of our flagship TIME 100 franchise—that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more. Although this focus lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally had no age cap—a recognition that ascents can begin at any age."

The group had a flattering write up that detailed their performance at Coachella and YouTube success. It seems like the girls will be achieving more success as their careers continue to rise.

In related news, back in April, BTS was on TIME's 100 Most Influential list.

Check out the article here and below! Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Within to past week Blackpink became the first kpop group to hit 1B on yt and won 3x pca awards. Besides that, they’re getting endorsement deals left and right, and are luxury brand ambassadors going to fashion shows all over the world.

Young, Rich, Talented and Beautiful our girls can do anything💖


21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Iam here during the peaceful times before the comment section Turns into Hate section.I wonder how good their next album is going to be. #BLACKPINKISTHEREVOLUTION #OT4 #Saynotosolostans #Blinksneednewmusic #HitUWiththe1B

