EXO's Sehun meets doppelganger in 'Obsession' teaser images

EXO's Sehun is meeting his doppelganger in the latest teaser images for 'Obsession'.



As you can see below, Sehun comes face to face with a darker persona and a cooler persona in black under the tagline, "The messy world order and anomalies due to twisted orbits." As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.



Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!



