Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Sehun meets doppelganger in 'Obsession' teaser images

EXO's Sehun is meeting his doppelganger in the latest teaser images for 'Obsession'.

As you can see below, Sehun comes face to face with a darker persona and a cooler persona in black under the tagline, "The messy world order and anomalies due to twisted orbits." As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.

Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!

﻿﻿
bangtanbora93 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I was seriously going to vote for SEHŮN but I've changed my mind because these new SEHUN pictures exist.

LittleSukie1,055 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I am loving all the X-EXO looks. Wasn't there an anime character with a similar facial scar. I've seen it once, he had white or gray hair,looked very cool.

