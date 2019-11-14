EXO's Sehun is meeting his doppelganger in the latest teaser images for 'Obsession'.
As you can see below, Sehun comes face to face with a darker persona and a cooler persona in black under the tagline, "The messy world order and anomalies due to twisted orbits." As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.
Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!
13
4
Posted by1 hour ago
EXO's Sehun meets doppelganger in 'Obsession' teaser images
EXO's Sehun is meeting his doppelganger in the latest teaser images for 'Obsession'.
4 904 Share 76% Upvoted
Log in to comment