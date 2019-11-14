CIX's Hyunsuk continues 'Hello, Strange Place' story film with 'Broken Family' episode

CIX's Hyunsuk continued the 'Hello, Strange Place' story film series with the 'Broken Family' episode.
CIX have been tackling dark subject matter for their comeback teaser series, and in the latest clip, Hyunsuk sits alone at a bus stop, asking when his father will be coming by.
CIX's second EP album 'Hello' will be released on November 19.
