3

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

BTS become second ever global artist after Justin Bieber to top Billboard's 'Social 50' for 150 weeks

AKP STAFF

According to Billboard on October 31, boy group BTS has official become the second ever global artist to top the 'Social 50' chart a total of 150 weeks, after Justin Bieber

 

BTS have once again come out on top of Billboard's 'Social 50' chart for the week of October 24, marking this their 120th consecutive #1 spot. Justin Bieber currently holds the highest number of weeks as #1 on the 'Social 50' chart, with 163 weeks. Other global artists such as Taylor Swift and Rihanna have a record of 28 weeks and 21 weeks, respectively. 

Meanwhile, BTS will be performing at this year's upcoming '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' in December, as well as at the '2019 KBS Gayo Festival'. Congratulations, BTS!

  1. BTS
1 950 Share 50% Upvoted

0

teleri2,358 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Excellent - now they can pass that turd Bieber's record :D 23 more weeks :D I'm very sure it will happen.

Share
ASTRO
ASTRO reportedly making November comeback
5 hours ago   4   5,542
Wonho
Fans Start A Petition After Wonho Leaves MONSTA X
12 hours ago   81   145,229
Reasons why we can’t trust Han So Hee
5 hours ago   30   4,891

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND