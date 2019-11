Actress Han Ye Seul got inked again and it's sexier than ever! On November 16, Han Ye Seul posted a photo of her new tattoo with a caption "Weapon of choice" on her Instagram.



Netizens have been commenting, saying:



"I love how she is living her life to the fullest, doing whatever she wants to do."

"She's gorgeous though it's unconventional for an actress."

"40 is the new 20."

How are you liking her latest addition?