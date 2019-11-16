Netizens debate over V App after SBS 'Unanswered Questions' uncovers issues surrounding Sulli's passing

Netizens are debating over V App being a platform where idols are exposed to hate comments in real-time without any measures to protect them. On November 16, SBS's investigative television series 'Unanswered Questions' aired an episode titled 'The Rumor of the Rumor of the Rumor, Who Killed Jin Li'.



The episode attempted to uncover the truth behind what exactly could have led to such a tragic outcome. An insider from SM Entertainment has shared Sulli has been seeing a therapist once a week since 4 or 5 years ago to manage her mental health. However, it seems that was not enough to protect her from malicious mean comments, family and personal affairs.

The program also interviewed a few hate commenters, and they shared she should have endured those comments because she is in the public eye as a celebrity. In one of the interviews, one commenter said "Being a celebrity doesn't only garner love and positive attention. They are supposed to receive hate comments and they should endure and embrace that as part of them being a celebrity. I didn't tell her to commit suicide. I don't care if she's dead or alive." A YouTuber who posted a video about Sulli in another interview said, "If you are going to whine about hate comments, you shouldn't be a celebrity."



Sulli has previously said "I don't like reading hate comments. I can't read emotions in the text so it really scares me. I wish they could say it in a less hateful way." in her last live stream.

After the broadcast, it sparked a debate among Netizens over V App where idols live stream and interact with fans in real-time by reading their comments during the stream. They have pointed out there is really no measure to protect them from receiving hate comments in real-time, and having a paywall can't stop them from commenting as some malicious commenters are known to purchase memberships to post hateful comments.

