The winners of the '2019 V Live Awards - V Heartbeat' have been announced!



This year marked the first annual 'V Live Awards', and the award ceremony was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 16. 'V Heartbeat' awarded the 'Top 12 Global Artists', the 'Top 5 Global Rookies', and 'The Most Loved Artist'. The winners of the first two categories were selected by adding up the number of plays, hearts, and comments they received on V Live from December of 2018 to September 30 of 2019, while 'The Most Loved Artist' was selected by 100% early voting from fans.



Take a look at the list of winners below.



'Top 12 Global Artists'

MAMAMOO

EXO

BTS

NCT

TWICE

Stray Kids

MONSTA X

GOT7

iKON

WINNER

Black Pink

Seventeen



'Top 5 Global Rookies'

AB6IX

CIX

ITZY

TXT

X1



'The Most Loved Artist'

BTS with 27.75% (458,958) of the votes



Congratulations to all the winners!

