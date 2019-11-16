8

0

Winners of the '2019 V Live Awards V - Heartbeat'!

The winners of the '2019 V Live Awards - V Heartbeat' have been announced!

This year marked the first annual 'V Live Awards', and the award ceremony was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 16. 'V Heartbeat' awarded the 'Top 12 Global Artists', the 'Top 5 Global Rookies', and 'The Most Loved Artist'. The winners of the first two categories were selected by adding up the number of plays, hearts, and comments they received on V Live from December of 2018 to September 30 of 2019, while 'The Most Loved Artist' was selected by 100% early voting from fans. 

Take a look at the list of winners below.  

'Top 12 Global Artists'
MAMAMOO
EXO
BTS
NCT
TWICE
Stray Kids
MONSTA X
GOT7
iKON
WINNER
Black Pink
Seventeen

'Top 5 Global Rookies'
AB6IX
CIX
ITZY
TXT
X1

'The Most Loved Artist'
BTS with 27.75% (458,958) of the votes

Congratulations to all the winners!

1

Sumeyya68 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Congratulations to all💪👏🏻

0

Azure_Aurora1,375 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Well, this is a good enough result.

