As reported, JYP Entertainment has previously hinted at a brand new comeback from Yubin which may also feature the female hip-hop artist Yoon Mi Rae. On October 21, Yubin's official comeback was confirmed with a fresh teaser image that highlights the solo singer's unbeatable charm and charisma.

Which genre do you think Yubin will try this time? Stay tuned for more details on the comeback!