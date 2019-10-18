5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yubin reportedly working with Yoon Mi Rae for her solo comeback

According to reports on October 18, Wonder Girls's Yubin is gearing up for her solo comeback.

Having worked with numerous unique genres like pop, band music, R&B, as well as her most recent album which took on city pop, Yubin is reportedly partnering up with veteran hip-hop artist Yoon Mi Rae this time for her solo return. 

In response to the above reports, JYP Entertainment curtly stated, "Yubin is currently preparing for her comeback. We will make announcements for her official comeback plans soon." 

Do you want to see Yubin x Yoon Mi Rae?

Nice. It's a honor for any female rapper to collaborate with the Queen of Hip-Hop. And Yubin is/was one of the better rappers of the 2nd gen. Looking forward to see what they can come up with.

