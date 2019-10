DAY6 is inching closer to their official comeback!

On October 21 KST, the boy band revealed two new group teaser images, along with the MV teaser for the title track "Sweet Chaos". By revealing another side of themselves, DAY6 members seem to show off their heightened sense of maturity in both photo concepts and audio snippets.

What do you think of all these teasers? Don't miss the full drop on October 22!