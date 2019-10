Brown Eyed Girls have released individual teaser images for JeA.

On October 21, the girls revealed the last set of member teasers after consecutively revealing three sets, all of mesmerizing profile shots. For JeA's photos, the singer was also lit by sharp lighting, accentuating her chic hair and gaze.

The upcoming album 'RE_vive' will drop on October 28 at 6 PM KST. Just D-7 until the official comeback -- Brown Eyed Girls' first group return in four years!