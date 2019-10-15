Yoo Jae Hwan openly addresses his absent father + states that it hurts just to think of him

Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan appeared on MBC's 'People Are Good' where he talked about his father.

The October 15th broadcast showed the wholesome artist reacting to questions regarding his father who was a sailor. When asked, Yoo Jae Hwan immediately stated: "I don't even want to imagine it. My mother was too much of a victim to say that they weren't suited for each other. I received a lot of pain. It hurts just to think of it again, I can't say anything else but to say that I was hurt." Yoo Jae Hwan's father was apparently very absent, and eventually never came back home.

Yoo Jae Hwan also recalled how he hated hearing the doorbell ring, stating that it reminded him of his father coming home.

We wish Yoo Jae Hwan a successful and happy life.