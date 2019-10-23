7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

We In The Zone announces Min's departure from the group

We In The Zone has announced Min's departure from the group.

The group's fan cafe posted the following announcement: 

“Hello. This is Choon Entertainment.

We apologize for conveying sad news to all the fans who love We In The Zone.

After much discussion with our company, member Min has withdrawn from the group We In the Zone due to personal circumstances. His contract has ended as of October 22.

We once again sincerely apologize for conveying this sad news to the fans waiting for We In the Zone’s comeback.

We ask for fans to show support and interest so that there are no difficulties for the four members as they continue their promotions. They will repay your love by working hard and doing their best. 

Thank you.”


Will you miss Min?

nnani2,034 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

What?!?!?!!? :'(

