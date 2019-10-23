15

ATEEZ celebrates their first anniversary

ATEEZ is celebrating their first anniversary. 

The rookie boy group has made major waves this year with promotions in western media and are now celebrating their anniversary as fans send their congratulations. 

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Nicole3359732 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love these guys. They’re from a small company and they’ve worked so hard to get recognition this past year. They’re so talented too. I look forward to see what they accomplish this next year.

GiftzB146 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Happy Anniversary Babies! I have never supported a group as much as I support Ateez. They have busted their butts this past yr to get their name out there and have done extremely well and are still progressing. They are humble, put 100% into every performance (hence some of their members are currently injured) and love their fans so much. I hope everyone of them stays healthy and can recover. I also hope for continued success in for them in the future. I'll always support!

