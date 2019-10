Stray Kids is gearing up for their latest release 'Double Knot' on October 9th, and Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Lee Know are the first members to reveal their individual teaser images,

The group's latest concept definitely highlights the members' youthful good looks. The preppy streetwear look involving layers and sedated colors fits perfectly with the fall season.

'Double Knot' is set to release on October 9th. Stay tuned for more teaser updates!