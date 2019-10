Heize is here to bring the emotions of the colder weather with her 5th mini-album 'Late Autumn'.

The talented solo artist has released her latest teaser image and the name of her newest title track, "Falling Leaves Are Beautiful". Heize is seen with auburn hair, posing delicately under warm lighting.

The album is set to release on October 13th, joining a stacked line up of comebacks this month. Are you ready for Heize's comeback?