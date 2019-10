Former B.A.P member Daehyun will be releasing his first single album 'Aight'.

The highlight medley for the upcoming album teases smooth house-inspired dance bops that are bound to get you moving along to the beat. Both tracks on the album, "Aight" and "Bomb", are strong contenders for your newest additions to your playlists.

Check the highlight medley above and be sure to keep your eyes out for the October 11th release date.