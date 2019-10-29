Zico announces strict legal action against spread of false rumors and malicious comments

On October 29, Block B member/solo artist Zico released an official statement via his label KOZ Entertainment, announcing strict legal action against the spread of false rumors and malicious comments.

"Hello, this is KOZ Entertainment.

We notify our intentions to take legal action against the spread of all false rumors, malicious slander, defamation of character, sexual harassment, and attacks against our artist, Zico, via online communities and SNS platforms.

We have recently wrapped up the collection evidence through constant monitoring as well as reports from fans, of malicious content or posts online and on SNS portals meant to slander our artist to an unacceptable point in social standards; and we will be submitting this evidence through lawsuits with the aid of our legal representative.

Furthermore, we plan to take all possible measures to prevent any additional damages or defamation of character against our artist, and once again stress that there will be no settlements or agreements.

We ask for fans' continued support and cooperation, and promise to work harder to protect our artists' rights. Thank you."



Best of luck to Zico in his response against malicious commenters.