Victoria remembers Sulli with emotional words on Instagram

On October 17, Victoria took to her Instagram to share warm words of remembrance toward the late singer/actress Sulli.

Victoria shared a bright and youthful photo of the 5-member f(x), all posing enthusiastically for the camera. She wrote, "Sulli~ The weather is so nice today. Good bye~ I won't forget you. I love you..."

Earlier on this day, family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones gathered to attend the late Sulli's funeral service and procession, held privately and away from the eyes of the press.

Meanwhile, Sulli debuted as a child actress in 2005. She then debuted as a singer in 2009 through her group f(x), before her departure from the team in 2015. She passed away this past October 14 at the age of 25.

