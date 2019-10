TWICE have released a choreography practice clip for their latest title track, "Feel Special"!

Dressed comfortably in movable sportswear, the TWICE members showcase their perfect formations and synchronization with an air of maturity and elegance. Meanwhile back on October 2, TWICE took home their very first #1 trophy with "Feel Special" on MBC every1's 'Show Champion'.

Watch TWICE's full "Feel Special" choreography practice above!