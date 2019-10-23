14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yulhee and Minhwan celebrate their first anniversary and reminisce

Minhwan and Yulhee are celebrating their first anniversary. 


The two appeared on the October 23rd broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband' reminiscing about how fast time flies. 

Yulhee stated that she wanted to spend her anniversary in a special way, stating that it's their first one. However, Minhwan stated that he didn't want to. Luckily for Yulhee, Minhwan later threw her a special event, making both feel good. The two got married and had their first son last year and are now looking forward to the birth of twins in the near future. 

Misa54210 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Congrats to happiness couple!

