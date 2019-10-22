1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa glitters black and gold in 'Urban Decay' pictorial with 'Vogue'

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has partnered up with makeup brand 'Urban Decay' as well as 'Vogue Korea' magazine, for another legendary pictorial!

For this photoshoot, Hwa Sa showcased 'Urban Decay's newest line 'Naked Honey', for a bold and regal look. The idol also impressed with her dynamic and unrestrained movements and facial expressions, such as smearing gold makeup all over her hands. 

You can check out some of Hwa Sa's preview cuts below, and find her full pictorial and interview in the November issue of 'Vogue'!

