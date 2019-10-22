6


WINNER drop album highlight medley for 'Cross' mini album

WINNER have dropped a highlight medley of their upcoming mini album 'Cross'!

The above clip gives a preview of WINNER's 3rd mini album title track "SOSO" along with "OMG", "Dress Up", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Flamenco", Kang Seung Yoon's solo "Wind", and "Don't Be Shy". The group have already revealed their desert-set music video teaser for "SOSO".

Check out WINNER's 'Cross' album highlight medley above! 'Cross' drops on October 23 KST.  

