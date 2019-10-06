Lee Seung Gi reveals why he's afraid of fighting

Lee Seung Gi revealed why he's afraid of fighting on the October 6th episode of SBS's 'All the Butlers'.



Lee Seung Gi and the 'All the Butlers' crew challenged themselves to learning Ultimate Fighting Champsionship (UFC) combat tactics. When they were ranked according to fighting skills, Yang Se Hyung came out first, Lee Sang Yoon was second, Lee Seung Gi third, and BTOB's Sungjae came in fourth.



As for why Lee Seung Gi and Sungjae came in last, UFC fighter Jung Chang Sung, also known as the Korean Zombie, explained, "It's obvious they've never fought before. Their upper body leans back. They can't hit anyone." Lee Seung Gi explained, "I'm normally very scared of hitting a person. I'm worried that if I really hit them, they might die."





Jung Chang Sung then joked, "I don't think that'll happen."