Seo Dong Hyun (BigNaughty) of 'Show Me the Money 8' signed to H1GHRMUSIC

Seo Dong Hyun (BigNaughty) of 'Show Me the Money 8' has signed with H1GHRMUSIC.



On October 6, rapper and label CEO Jay Park posted the below official announcement on H1GHRMUSIC's Instagram. He introduced the label's new artist Seo Dong Hyun and revealed that HAON is no longer the baby of the agency.



Stay tuned for updates on Seo Dong Hyun, and watch one of his raps on Mnet's 'Show Me the Money' below.