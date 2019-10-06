18

Lee Hae In speaks up about the lack of human rights during 'Idol School' filming, including having to eat staff leftovers, being unable to visit hospitals, and more

Lee Hae In spoke up among the 'Idol School' controversy.

Following the suspicions of an unjust voting system in 'Produce X 101', similar doubt toward previous seasons of 'Produce 101' and 'Idol School' has been continually fueled by several allegations. Lee Hae In was a favorite to be one of the finalists on 'Idol School,' and viewers were shocked when she did not make it into the final group. As controversy on 'Idol School' grows along with the 'Produce X 101' controversy, Lee Hae In herself spoke up about the inhumane conditions of 'Idol School' filming.

She said, 

Hello, this is Lee Hae In. I didn't know how to say this, or how to act, and because I don't have something to defend me like a label, so I decided to come write here.
It's not a good situation, so I didn't really want to continue talking about it. But I didn't want to talk about my situation through my father, or through other people, so I wanted to say directly what things are like. I believe that people speak to media, there can be different interpretations, or different emphasis on things.
I am not someone who can know if there were manipulations or not. And I'm not sure if that's important to my life. I've learned through time that life is not fair to everyone, and apart from the controversy, there were various chances for me to meet fans who support me. I was just thinking that 'Idol School' was a chance that I was not able to grab.
I believe that the truth will come out through the police investigations.
It's true that I was requested not to attend the currently controversial 3000 member audition. If the staff want to say that everyone attended, I want to ask them if they can reveal the videos of all of their 1st auditions. The broadcast date and the actual dorming dates were defintely different. I won't talk about how I felt and what I guessed through the filming, but just what I know from facts. 
While we were preparing for 'Mr. Mr.' during 'Idol School' and preparing to pick the #1 within the team, the rule was suddenly changed from a competition within the team but rather a competition between teams. We were told this on the day of the competition. During the competition, our rival team 'Catallena' lip synced their performance even though the category was 'live dance position'. During the final live stage after I was dropped from the new song audition, the person who dropped me apologized and told me that the staff were against me.
Other than this, there were times when we were asked to bounce to the rhythm and say the music was good even though there was no music playing, and also times when we would film as if we were in a drama because we were asked to look back and smile.
Also, unlike what was reported, the people who received the contract during the show were not all 41 contestants, but just a few people. If you are going to say that everyone had the contract, I believe that can be solved by revealing the information about how much contract fees were received. The day before I was eliminated from 'Idol School', I saw a contestant who looked like she would make it, but did not want to make it, be called and coaxed into performing well, and I realized that I would probably not make it. I prepared a speech for being dropped, and got on stage preparing for it to be my last stage. As I expected, I was eliminiated as #11. I want to ask the staff that gave me the mic - the program picks 9 girls, and you didn't make any of the other girls give a speech. Why did you make me do it, when I was 11, and not even 10? I'm also curious what you were thinking when you got a 2-shot with me and another contestant who was known from another survival show..
As you saw in the news, we went into the Yangpyung English Village in May, and we never came out of it until the last live broadcast day. Our phones were confiscated. It was not a system like 'Produce 101' when we were there only for a short time. I believe that could happen because we didn't have a label that could protect us.
We were allowed to go to Olive Young once a month to buy necessities, and there was nothing to eat outside of the designated times to eat. There were girls who were so tired they'd fallen asleep during that time, or they were sick and had to mis it, and they had to starve because they couldn't go to a store. Girls who were allowed to go to school once or twice a month hid food in clothes, but even that was confiscated when they came back. Yangpyung is different from Seoul and it's colder, and by the end of filming, so many girls were cold and we continued to ask to be let out, but instead of letting us out, the staff allowed us to get packages from our parents just once. Do you think all this was only because we couldn't eat and because we were jsut a little cold? While the staff ordered food for themselves, we had to hide and eat leftovers, and had no human rights. Most of the contestants were underage, but they didn't follow the rules for filming. Some girls slept in studios without a single window and got sick, but the staff wouldn't change their dorms, and we had to argue so much for our dorm to be changed. That's when I felt that nothing would change until someone spoke up.
안녕하세요 이해인입니다 그간 어떻게 이야기해야할지 또 어떻게 행동하는게 맞는것인지 망설이느라 또 현재 회사라는 울타리가없어 어떻게 입장을 전해야하나 고민하다 이렇게 이곳에 글을 씁니다. 결코 좋은사안도아니고 그래서 더 언급되고 싶지 않은 마음이 컷었지만 더 이상 저의 일을 아빠나 혹은 타인을통해 이야기하고 싶지 않았기 때문에 직접 있는그대로 사실을 이야기 하고싶었습니다. 언론을 통해 지인을통해 전달된 이야기들에는 과장이 또 누군가의 이차해석이 들어갈수있다는 생각이듭니다 실제로 저는 조작이 있었는지 없었는지는 알수없는 사람이라고 생각합니다 그리고 그 여부가 제 삶에있어 그렇게 중요한 부분인지도 잘 모르겠습니다. 많은 시간을통해 삶은 누구에게나 공평할수없다는걸 느꼈고 이번일을떠나 짧았던 이런저런 활동을 하면서 저를 응원해주셨던 팬들을 만날수있었던 기회가 운이 저에게는 있었던것 처럼 그저 아이돌학교라는 기회도 그저 제가 못잡은것 뿐이다 라고 생각하며 지내고 있을 다름이었습니다 진실은 경찰 조사에서 밝혀질거라고 생각합니다 지금 논란이되는 3000명오디션 에관해서는 처음에 참석하지말라하는 요청을 받은것이 맞습니다. 만약 모두가 참석했다는 입장을 제작진분들이 말씀하시고싶다면 그친구들의 일차오디션 영상을 공개하실수 있으신지 묻고싶습니다 방송날짜와 실제 합숙 시작일자는 엄연히 달랐습니다. 프로그램 촬영내내 마음으로 느껴지는 제 추측은 제외하고 팩트로 정리할수있는 제가 알고있는 부분만 말씀드리겠습니다. 아이돌학교 미스터미스터 경연준비를 할당시 프듀 포지션배틀처럼 팀내에서 일등을 뽑는 경연준비를 하다 갑자기 경연당일 무대위에서 팀내 대결이아닌 팀과 팀대결로 경연 룰을 바꾸고 경연중 다른팀 퍼포먼스도 까탈레나는 라이브 댄스포지션인 상대조는 립싱크로 경연을 진행하고 마지막 생방송 미션이였던 신곡미션에서는 곡에관한 오디션에서 떨어진후 직접 저를 떨어트리신분들께서 제작진분들이 저를 반대하셨다고 말씀하시며 미안하다라는 멘트를 듣기도했습니다 이외에도 아무음악도 틀지않은상태로 리듬을타며 노래가 좋다고 말해달라는둥 그냥 뒤를보고 웃어달라는등 드라마 씬 찍듯이 촬영한적들도 있었었네요 그외에도 촬영준간 전속계약서를 받은인원은 기사에나온바와는 다르게 41명 전원이 아니였고 몇몇 인원이었습니다 정말 전원다 계약을 모두가 했다고 주장하신다면 이마저도 계약금이 들어간 계좌내역을 공개하면 될 일이라고 생각합니다 아이돌학교가 떨어진 마지막날 전날 데뷔할것같지만 하고싶지않아하던 특정참가자를 불러 달래는모습에 나는 떨어지겠구나 라고 생각했고 혹시몰라 미리 탈락소감을 정리하며 그다음날 무대준비를 마쳤을때 저는 그게 제삶에 마지막 무대일거라고 생각하고 올라갔습니다 예상그대로 저는 11등으로 탈락하게되었습니다 마이크를주신 제작진분들께 묻고싶습니다 9등까지 뽑는 오디션 프로에서 아무도하지않은 탈락소감을 10등이아닌 11등에게 시키신 이유는 뭐죠? 마지막에 저와함께 인지도가있던 서바이벌 출신 다른 참가자를 남겨두고 투샷을 잡으셨을때 무슨생각을 하셨는지 궁금합니다. 얼마전 뉴스에서 나온 이야기들처럼 5월쯤 양평영어마을에 들어가 마지막 생방송날까지 저희는 단 하루도 외부에 나온적이없습니다 휴대폰도 압수당하고 프듀처럼 잠깐 합숙을하고 나와있는 시스템이 아니였기때문에 또 보호를 받을 소속사가 없었기때문에 가능했던 일이라고 생각합니다 한달에 한번정도 올리브영에서 필요물품을 살수있었고 식사시간 제외한시간은 먹을수있는게 하나도없었기에 그시간을 피곤해서 자느라 혹은 아파서 이런저런이유로 놓친친구들은 그 영어마을내 매점이있음에도 불구하고 가지못하고 굶었던게 맞습니다 그래서 학교를 한달에 한두번가는 친구들은 뉴스내용처럼 옷안에 몰래 음식을숨겨오기도 했고 그마저도 몸수색하는과정에서 빼앗기는 일이 다반사였습니다 양평은 서울과는 기온이다르고 체감상으로는 더 추운 곳이였습니다 촬영이막바지가 될수록 추워하는 친구들이 많아 이의를 계속 제기했고 그래도 절대 내보내는 줄수없다는 의견에 부모님께 택배를 딱한번 받을수있게 해줬습니다 단지이모든게 밥을못먹고 조금 추웠기 때문일까요? 제작진분들께서 따로 음식을 시켜먹고 간식을먹는동안 저희는 남긴음식을 따로 몰래 가져와 먹기도하고 그야말로 인권이라는것이 없는 촬영을했습니다 대부분미성년자인 출연자들을 데리고 촬영준수시간을 지키지도않았고 창문하나없는 스튜디오에서 매일 피부에병이나는데도 자라고 강요하는 제작진들의 말에 따지고 따져 겨우 얻어낸 다른 숙소로 이동할때 느꼈습니다 말하지않으면 바뀌는건 없는거구나

In a second post, she wrote:

We were unable to go to the hospital voluntarily. I know that realistically, this is because there was a lack of personnel to take care of that many people. But I don't think that changes the fact that they didn't give any basic care while forcing us to continuously dorm together just so it was easier for the staff. For 5 months, we filmed for 24 hours without even a sense of time, and we didn't even have legal rights. We didn't get any pay, and we were imprisoned there. If people say, 'You wanted to do that', I have no response. However, I believe that even if you went into a company because you wanted, you shouldn't have to be forced to bear unfair practices.

After the last live broadcast, I didn't have the heart to see my parents, or go to the ending party. I met with the trainers separately to calm myself. The staff saw me crying on the floor, and asked me what I had to cry about. I didn't have anything to say to them.

I asked for my contract to be terminated on the day after I was eliminated, and asked them to tell me the truth about the controversy on manipulation, but I was told that I was on the real-time searches and that I was the real winner. I said I no longer wanted to be in a team because I was exhausted, and they promised that they would make a team for me. They asked me what program I wanted to go on, and said that they would let me go on dramas and various other things that I had been individually contacted about. They promised they would never abandon me in the practice room and let me promote individually while still preparing for a team. Later when I was with trainees that had short training periods, they would say to us, I only promised Hae In that she'd debut. If you don't prepare enough, I'm only going to debut Hae In as a solo.

Immediately, they told me that since I had to prepare to be a back dancer for MAMA, we should delay [my debut] a little, and so I did. After MAMA was over and the timing became ambiguous, I was told that if I promoted, I would be wasting my image. I was the oldest unni in the team and was told that the leader has to focus on practicing for the rest of the girls to follow, and I spent that time looking just at the other girls and relying on them for strength. I saw articles for 'Produce 48' and asked to be on the show because I wanted to grasp at something, but they told me it was the best not to go on the show, so I just practiced by myself and looked forward to the October debut.

Trainees have trainee contracts, and artists have artist contracts. For artist contracts, there are contract fees, and both parties have to do the best. While my contract time was running, I don't know why I was forced to sign the artist contract when I was just a trainee again. The only promotions I had was going on radio once, and going on fashion week once. If they tell me that they gave me work, I really don't have anything to say. 

But when I said that I didn't want to do it, they held onto me and tried to convince me. When the promised October came and left, it was too hard on me economically, so I asked for my contract to be canceled, and none of the higher-ups would meet with me. What I asked for was not for me to leave the company all of a sudden, but rather for some sort of direction that I could follow even if it wasn't in detail. The debut project that we talked about when I signed the contract was basically gone, so I wanted to know a new direction. I was told that there was nothing to tell me, and that I could not even promote by myself even as an actress, I decided that they could not fulfill their duties of the contract and asked for their consent in canceling the contract. This was in February, and the document for the cancellation of the contract says April 30th, but the actual date that I received the cancellation of the contract after bothering them every day is in the summer some months later. This is the post-it that was actually stuck on the cancellation of the contract. I can't hide how disappointed I am if I'm thinking that my several years are in that single post-it note. I didn't want to say anything and I know I only have things to lose by speaking up, but I thought that if I didn't say anything, there would be so many misunderstandings and that I would regret it in the future, so I'm just recording the facts. I'm sorry that I'm writing this bad news.

As you can see, I signed a contract but I was eliminated. Just like me, some of the contracts didn't lead to being accepted, and some of the girls who didn't contract debuted, so I don't think the existence of a contract is evidence. I want to say that the trainees could only guess, and that no one could know for certain. We can't know if there were people that were confirmed to debut before the show ended. I just know that out of the 3000, not all of the 41 that were selected were part of the competition. I hope there are no misunderstandings.


병원도 선택해서 갈수있었습니다. 이모든건 사실 이많은 인원을 통제할수있던 매니저 인력이 부족해서 라는걸 알고있습니다 그렇지만 그렇다고 그들이 편하자고 쭉 합숙을 진행하며 기본적인 지원도 하지않은건 바뀌는 사실이 아니라고 생각합니다. 오개월 내내 24시간 뭐 시간개념없이 촬영한 저희에게 법안이 생기기전이라 출연료 하나받지못하고 그곳에 같혀 생활해야했던 이유가 단지 니들이 가고싶어서 한거잖아 라고 한다면 정말 할말이 없지만 어떤 회사도 본인이원해서 취직했기때문에 불합리한일들까지 참아야한다고 강요할수없는것이라 생각합니다. 마지막 생방송이끝난날 저는 부모님을 볼 자신도 쫑파티를 갈 마음의 여유도남지않아 혼자 선생님들을 만나서 마음을 달랬습니다. 떨어져 주저앉아 계속 우는제게 이게뭐 울일이냐고 묻는 제작진에게 저는 정말 할말이 남아있지도않습니다 떨어진다음날 계약 해지를 요구했고 그당시있던 조작논란에대해 진실이뭔지 알려달라 하였지만 너가실검에 떠있지않냐 너가더 승리자인거다 라고하는둥 더이상 지쳐 팀이하기싫다는 제게 널위한 팀을 만들어주겠다고 약속했습니다 그리고 나가고싶은 프로그램이 뭐냐고 그당시 개인적으로 연락이왔던 드라마나 여러일들도 다 시켜줄거고 연습실에 절대 방치하지않을거고 개인활동하면서 팀 데뷔준비할수있게 해주겠다고 약속하셨고 훗날 비교적 연습기간이짧았던 연습생친구들과 함께있을때도 나는 여기서 데뷔 약속한거 해인이 밖에없다 다들 준비안되면 해인이 혼자라도 시킬거다 라고 말씀을 하셨습니다 당장은 마마 백댄서 준비를해야하니 좀뒤로 미루자는말에 그렇게했지만 마마가 끝나고 시기가 애매해져 활동을 하면 이미지소모라는 말에 팀에서 맏언니고 리더가 연습에 집중을해줘야 동생들이 잘 따라온다는말에 정말 같이연습했던 친구들하나보고 의지하면서 시간을보냈습니다 그와중 프듀48 이 한다는 기사를보고 뭐라도 잡고싶은마음에 출연하고싶다는 의사를 밝혔지만 너는 하지않는게 좋겠다며 말리셨고 그래서 저는 회사에 홀로 연습을 나가며 시간을 보냈습니다 약속했던 10월 데뷔만을 바라보면서요 연습생은 연습생계약을하고 아티스트는 아티스트 계약을합니다 계약금이 오가는 아티스트 계약은 서로의 역할을 충실히 해야할 의무가 있습니다 제가 계약기간이 흘러가는내내 연습생을 다시 할거면 연습생계약을 했지 왜 아티스트 계약을 해야했던것인지 모르겠습니다 활동이라곤 라디오 한번 패션위크 한번이 전부였던 제게 뭐라도 시켜줬잖아 라고 하신다면 정말 할말이없지만 그렇게 하기싫다는 사람을 잡아서 설득시킬땐 적극적이시던분들이 경제적으로 너

Gapuff174 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

good for her im glad shes speaking out !

i hope she doesn't get in to much trouble tho, bless her, for talking, cause more people really do need
to hear about mnets treatment of trainees on these shows :( man mnet can choke for how they treat these people so inhumanly :/ 👿

Irelda_262 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

She was in Produce 101 as well, so she's seen so much already. Watching Idol School, I do remember she was quite popular

