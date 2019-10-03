MBC's 'News Desk' reports that select contestants from 'Produce X 101' knew about competition songs in advance

On the October 3 broadcast of MBC's 'News Desk', an alleged former contestant known as 'A' claimed that Mnet's idol survival programs such as 'Produce X 101' and 'Idol School' had predetermined winners planned in advance, ruling out viewers' votes as invalid.

In an interview with a 'News Desk' reporter, former 'Produce X 101' contestant 'A' claimed that from the beginning, the staff seemed to film only select contestants for portions of the recording, and that one contestant knew which songs would be chosen for their cover performance competition ahead of time, sharing the songs with other contestants. 'A' said, "When we asked him how he knew, he said that his choreography teacher told him."

In another interview, an entertainment company president 'B' claimed, "I've heard comments like, 'Some of the companies already knew about the list of competition songs' or 'Some of the contestants already knew about the competition details ahead of time'."

Next, a former 'Idol School' contestant 'C' alleged in an interview with 'News Desk' that some of her fellow contestants made it to the broadcast without even participating in the preliminary auditions, suspecting that some were selected to appear on the program in advance. 'C' stated, "During our preliminary auditions which consisted of over 3,000 contestants, only 4 of us made it to the first main broadcast which had 40 contestants."



Meanwhile, staff members of 'Produce X 101' and 'Idol School' are currently under police investigation for allegations of vote rigging.