'Idol School' trainees reveal harsh conditions participants underwent

MBC's 'News Desk' covered the harsh conditions the participants of Mnet's 'Idol School' had to go through.



'Idol School' is already facing allegations of vote rigging and unfair advantages, and on the October 4th episode of 'News Desk', trainees revealed they were forced to endure harsh conditions when they lived in a dormitory together during the filming of the show. One participant claimed the trainees were not given adequate winter clothing, stating, "We had to go through winter with summer clothes. We would say to each other, 'This is what the military probably feels like.' Seriously for 6 months, we were dying of cold wearing summer outfits. We were always shaking because we were cold."



Another 'Idol School' participant claimed the trainees weren't allowed to attend school on a regular basis. She alleged, "They allowed us to go to school one or two times a month." The same trainee claimed all the trainees were often hungry during their time on the show, stating, "We would hide [food] in our hats and underwear, and we would take it all out of our underwear and eat it together like we were homeless."



Mnet's 'Idol School' is a 2017 reality survival show that aimed to create a 9-member girl group out of 41 female participants, who were trained in singing and dancing.