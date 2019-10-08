Zico says he may produce his very own boy group/boy band in the future

Block B member and CEO of KOZ Entertainment, Zico made a guest appearance on the October 8 broadcast of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.



During the radio broadcast, while discussing his new label KOZ Entertainment, Zico revealed, "It's not just a hip-hop company. It's difficult to put it into one category. It is an all-encompassing label and does not linger on just one boundary. Right now, it is centered around musicians because that's who I am, but that doesn't mean everyone at the label is a hip-hop artist. There could be an idol group or a boy band in the future."

DJ Kim Shin Young then commented, "Does Celeb Five work [with KOZ Entertainment]?", and Zico responded, "Yes, as long as the group meets our criteria."

Next, Zico opened up about his thought process regarding collaborations and featuring artists. Zico said, "I decide whether I want to feature or not depending on if I can do a good job or not. I tend to not receive any pay when I feature in other artists' songs. Baek Ye Rin-nim's songs are so good. I want to feature in her music," sending out a lovecall to Baek Ye Rin.

