Gugudan's Mina opens up about her most extreme dieting methods on 'Happy Together 4'

Gugudan's Mina will be appearing as a guest on KBS2's 'Happy Together 4' this October 10, alongside fellow 'Hotel Del Luna' co-stars Jung Dong Hwan, Bae Hae Sun, and Block B's P.O!

During the program, Mina opened up about her extreme dieting days after her appearance on 'Produce 101'. She shared, "I was in for a really big shock when I saw myself on 'Produce 101'. I saw just how chubby I was while dancing to A Pink's 'I Don't Know' in a sleeveless shirt."

Afterward, "It was such a huge shock that I couldn't wear sleeveless shirts any more. So then I stopped eating food altogether and just held out on 2 bottles of carbonated water a day. When I lost the most amount of weight, I was 41.7 kg," the idol confessed, garnering sympathy from her fellow guests and the MCs.





In addition to her recollection of her dieting days, Mina also reflected back on her days as a top ranking academic student in school, revealing some of her best studying tips.



