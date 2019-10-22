6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun honestly opens up about her divorce in latest issue of 'Women's Sense'

The upcoming November issue of lifestyle magazine 'Women's Sense' will feature an exclusive pictorial and interview with actress Goo Hye Sun, as she honestly opened up about her ongoing divorce in a calm, reflective manner. 

In her interview, Goo Hye Sun revealed, "One day, Ahn Jae Hyun told me that he stopped feeling attracted to me. After that day, he started talking about divorce." 

She continued, "After Ahn Jae Hyun decided to move out to a private apartment to focus on his acting practice, it became difficult to contact him. The private apartment had turned into a space for us to live separately before I knew it. We never really had big fights in our marriage. From my perspective, it's an unfair divorce. Even if I called him or texted him, there was no response. The last text I received from him was, 'I'm going home to pick up winter clothes', while I was hospitalized."

The actress then reflected, "I do not love him anymore. Because he does not love me. Through this marriage, I learned that I should not trust love, I should trust myself. I do not want this divorce to leave a scar. I will continue living my life diligently, seeing it as just one of many events I experienced in my life."

Currently, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are involved in a legal divorce after 3 years of marriage. 

teleri 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Too bad she didn't do this from the start - if she'd given this interview and had this attitude from the start it would have saved her a lot of bad publicity.

ImmaculateLoser 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

I'm honestly shocked her lawyers haven't told her to stop talking publicly about this divorce. Anytime she opens her mouth, it doesn't reflect well on her. It's clear mistakes were made by both parties, and we will never know the real truth due to the he said/she said nature of the situation. This really should have been handled quietly, so they could have both moved on with their lives without so much public opinion involved.

