Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Digital reality 'GOT7's Hard Carry' to return on 'M2' with season 2.5!

GOT7's hilarious digital reality series 'GOT7's Hard Carry' will be returning with season 2.5, just in time for the group's comeback!

According to Mnet's 'M2', 'GOT7's Hard Carry 2.5' will air this coming November 13 at 7 PM KST via Mnet. The episode will also be available via 'M2's YouTube channel on the same day at 8 PM KST.

While the theme of 'GOT7's Hard Carry 2.5' remains a mystery, fans can definitely expect some new, upgraded mission categories from the 'M2' staff, prepared to make GOT7 work harder and have more fun than ever. Stay tuned for both GOT7's 'Hard Carry 2.5' as well as for the group's official comeback, set for November 4 at 6 PM KST!

Wee! Finally!

Okay, wait... What? I am still dreaming or did I really wake up to this great news?

