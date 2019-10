Former 'Produce 48' contestant and former AKB48 member Takeuchi Miyu has released the full MV for her first Korean single, "My Type"!

Written, composed, and produced by Yoon Jong Shin as a part of 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - October', Takeuchi Miyu's "My Type" is a bold, city pop genre confession track, reminiscent of the Korean pop music scene in the 1990's.

Check out Takeuchi Miyu's "My Type" MV, above.