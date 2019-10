Seven O'clock has released handsome individual teaser images of their brand new member, former 'Under Nineteen' contestant Rui!





In his soft, gentle teaser photos, Rui captures fans' hearts with his mysterious gaze. Seven O'clock's upcoming comeback with their new member Rui will be with their 3rd mini album 'White Night', set for this coming November 12 at 6 PM KST.



Stay tuned for the new and improved Seven O'clock!