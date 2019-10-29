10

beansss

Fans spotted having a good time outside Jamsil Stadium even without tickets during BTS's final concert

Back on October 29, the biggest boy band in the world BTS held their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself - The Final' concert at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium, finishing up a grand, 62-show world tour. 

Undoubtedly, fans who were lucky enough to obtain tickets to BTS's grand finale show had a great time; but some ARMYs made sure to have a good time, even without tickets!

Fans were spotted having fun and celebrating BTS's successful world tour even outside Jamsil Stadium, their ears open to catch a drift of the festivities inside. Check out the heartwarming footage via SNS, below!

