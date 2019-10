IN2IT will be returning this November 14 with their 3rd single album, 'Puzzle'!

Following members Yeontae and Hyunuk yesterday, today's members Jiahn and Inho lure fans in with charms of their own, depicting a soft, delicate type of charisma in their black and white individual teaser images.

Stay tuned for more of IN2IT's comeback teasers this week, ahead of their full album release!