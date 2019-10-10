EXID's Hani officially signs on with Sublime Artist Agency

On October 11, Sublime Artist Agency officially confirmed to various media outlets, "We've become family with EXID's Hani as our newest artist. We focused on her potential when we offered to sign an exclusive contract with her. We do not plan on withholding any of our fullest support so that Hani can shine in all entertainment fields."

Meanwhile, Hani is currently awaiting her big-screen debut through upcoming film 'The Adults Don't Know' (working title). She's expected to pursue a variety of directions in both acting and music under Sublime Artist Agency, also home to T-ara's Hyomin, IOI's Lim Na Young, Seo Ji Hye, and more.



Best of luck to Hani under her new label.