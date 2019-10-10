Stray Kids confirm their winter comeback next month after pre-release 'Double Knot'

On October 10, Stray Kids confirmed that they'll be returning soon this winter with the full release of their mini album, 'Clé: LEVANTER'.

The group's most recent single "Double Knot" was meant to be a pre-release ahead of their winter comeback, and Stray Kids plan to carry on promotions after the release of their upcoming mini album throughout the rest of the year.

Stray Kids's 'Clé: LEVANTER' is set for release this November 25 at 6 PM KST. Just ahead of the full album release, fans attending Stray Kids's world tour kickoff concert 'District 9: Unlock' in Seoul from this November 23-24 at Olympic Hall can witness the boys performing their new mini album tracks live for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids have yet to unveil full details regarding their 'Astronaut' project, leaving fans curious.