New web sitcom starring all 10 members of Golden Child reveals character posters ahead of premiere

All 10 members of Golden Child will be starring in Studio LuluLala's brand new web sitcom, 'Petty Housemates'!

Set to premiere this October 16, 'Petty Housemates' tells the story of 10 youths who have been best friends since high school, as they decide to all live together in one sharehouse at the start of college. However, unlike the non-stop fun paradise they imagined, a shared house full of 10 boys turns out to be more trouble than anyone asked for.

Made up of a total of 8 episodes, 'Petty Housemates' premieres via Lululala Story Lab's official SNS platforms beginning October 16 at 7 PM KST, then every Wednesday and Saturday evenings afterward. Check out the Golden Child members' main as well as individual character posters for 'Petty Housemates', below!



