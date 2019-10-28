HINAPIA's Eunwoo prepares for 'New Start' through stunning individual concept image

Upcoming five-member girl group HINAPIA has unveiled a concept teaser image for member Eunwoo.



The image, which was released through the group's official social media on October 28 KST, features the idol wearing a large rose hairpin and heavily sequinned costuming. She looks directly into the camera, offering a captivating glance as she poses.

Previously, Eunwoo was known as the main vocalist of Pledis Entertainment girl group PRISTIN. Prior to her debut through the group, she also appeared on 'Superstar K4' and 'Produce 101.' After the group's disbandment earlier this year, PRISTIN members Minkyung, Eunwoo, Yebin, and Kyungwon have joined previously undebuted youngest member Bada to create the new group HINAPIA.



Meanwhile, HINAPIA's debut album 'New Start' is set for release on November 3 at 6 PM KST.

Check out Eunwoo's image teaser below!