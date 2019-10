On October 10, DIA's Ki Hee Hyun shared a bit of happy news with fans, revealing that she recently passed the Chinese Proficiency Test (Level 3)!

In her latest Instagram post, Ki Hee Hyun can be seen enjoying a warm drink in her first couple of photos. In her third photo, the idol proudly shares a snapshot of her HSK (Level 3) Examination Score Report, writing in her caption, "I passed..?.."



Congratulations, Ki Hee Hyun!