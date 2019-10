VICTON member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Byungchan featured in his first ever solo cover pictorial since debut, for the November issue of 'The Star'.



In his cover pictorial, Byungchan showcased his natural side as the newest endorsement model of 'Icepray's limited edition 'Byungchan Edition ICE NO.7'. Check out previews of his refreshing cooling spray pictorial, below.