Netizens vote 'yes' or 'no' to movement calling for real names to be used with online community comments

Back on October 15, public opinion poll platform 'Real Meter' asked netizens to vote "yes" or "no" to the movement, demanding that real names be used in online community comments.

Approximately 502 adults age 19 or older participated in the poll, resulting in 69.5% of netizens voting "yes". In addition, it was revealed that 33.1% voted for "very strongly agree", while 36.4% voted for "mostly likely agree".

The demand for the 'real name' online movement emerged as a heated topic shortly after the tragic passing of singer/actress Sulli back on October 14, as many continue to argue that the late star was a victim of some netizens' extreme malicious comments.

Netizens commented, "I mean, some people have no problem leaving malicious comments even with their public photo on Facebook...", "They need to enforce stricter penalties legally, and make it easier to just sue them", "I'd rather have it so that people who leave malicious comments and have people report them just pay a fine right away, instead of going through all of the difficult legal procedures", "Raise the penalties and fines, and get rid of comment sections where we don't need them", "Sure, a few people might start rethinking before leaving bad comments, but not everyone...", "This sounds good for portals like 'Naver'", "I agree to this, but I also want them to get rid of comments on news articles, like why do you need that", and more.

