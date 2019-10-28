Brown Eyed Girls shares the story behind shooting MV for 'Wonder Woman' featuring drag queens

Brown Eyed Girls shared the story behind shooting a music video for 'Wonder Woman' which featured drag queens. On October 28, Brown Eyed Girls held a listening session at CGV Chungdam in Seoul, hours before the release of the full album at 6 PM KST.



Narsha has shared that it was hard to have drag queens in their music video due to the queens' busy schedule. In the video, Brown Eyed Girls appear as grooms while drag queens play as their brides. Ga In said she wanted the video to capture the androgynous and subtle vibes.

You can take a sneak peek of the group singing 'Wonder Woman' in the video below! 'Wonder Woman' starts at 4:20.